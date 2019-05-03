‘It went pretty much by the book for us’: Blue Bombers GM pleased with draft day additions

After losing a pair of starters over the winter, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers targeted a big offensive lineman with their fourth overall pick. Bombers general manager Kyle Walters got his man in 300-pounder Drew Desjarlais.

“We wanted an offensive lineman at four,” Walters said. “There was three that we thought we’d feel comfortable with that we’re hoping to get there. And Drew was the top guy.”

“Honestly for us, the way it kinda unfolded, and the way we went through everything, and our vision, and hope of the way it went down, it went pretty much by the book for us.”

“I couldn’t picture any better landing spot than an O-line with a reputation of being nasty,” Desjarlais said. “I’d say that’s my exact style of play.”

But before he joins the Bombers, he’s scheduled to attend mini-camp, first with the NFL’s New York Giants this weekend, and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“If things don’t work out, I’ll be able to go to Pittsburgh next week,” he said. “And same thing there — leave with even more experience going into that. It’s all learning.”

One player the Bombers coveted was Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo, who the team grabbed with the fifth overall pick. Kongbo is still recovering from torn ligaments in his knee he suffered last season, and is not expected to be healthy until after training camp, but it was a gamble worth taking, according to Walters.

“He’s just too good of a talent to not take,” Walters said. “You just don’t see this very often in our draft, the film that you watch. In our mind he was the top prospect.”

The Bombers also added two more home grown products among their nine selections. Running back Brady Oliveira and defensive lineman Tariq LaChance were both selected by their hometown team. LaChance was one of seven Manitoba Bisons taken, and with the selection of Oliveira, the Bombers now have three players from the same high school. Oliveira joins former Oak Park Raiders Nic Demski and Andrew Harris.

“Growing up and seeing Andrew, us going to the same school, [he was] definitely someone I wanted to mould my game around,” Oliveira said.

“A guy that I wanted to follow his footsteps. And now we’re here, so it’s kinda crazy.”

