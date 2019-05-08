Quebec floods: Montreal lifts state of emergency following drop in water levels

The City of Montreal has lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday as water levels start to decrease after weeks of flooding.

Mayor Valérie Plante said local authorities remain on high alert and will continue to help residents.

“Declines in water flows and water levels have been observed in the field,” she said in a statement. “Despite the rain expected over the next few days, a significant rise in water levels is not foreseen.”

The state of emergency was enacted on April 26 as rising floodwaters struck several areas, including Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard.

Under the decree, the city was able to order mandatory evacuations. It also gives more power to the city’s fire department to spend money, requisition private property and take other measures to protect homes in Montreal.

