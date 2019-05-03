Montreal extends state of emergency as flooding continues

The City of Montreal is extending its state of emergency by five days once again as communities continue to deal with high water levels.

Mayor Valérie Plante announced the decision Friday afternoon at a city council meeting to prolong the decree — exactly one week after it was ordered.

“The situation is stable,” said Plante. “But the water levels have not dropped.”

Under the decree, the city can order mandatory evacuations. It also gives more power to the city’s fire department to spend money, requisition private property and take other measures to protect homes in Montreal.

The move comes as major spring flooding has wreaked havoc across Quebec for the past two weeks. Urgence Québec says about 7,000 residences are flooded and more than 10,000 people have been forced from their homes as of Friday morning.

In Montreal, the hardest-hit areas include Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard. Almost 200 homes are flooded and 250 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to Urgence Québec.

Bruno Lachance, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said Friday afternoon that while there is no rain for the forecast the situation can quickly change.

Due to high water levels in the rivers surrounding the island of Montreal, the dikes that keep rivers at bay are still fragile, he added.

“A dike failure is still possible,” he said.

