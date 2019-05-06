Aggravated assault charge laid in connection with Penticton beach party attack

A 21-year-old man is facing four charges including aggravated assault after a beach party in the popular tourist town of Penticton allegedly turned violent on Friday night.

RCMP in Penticton say Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault and two counts of assault.

Kruger-Allen is accused of getting into a fight near the waterfront of Okanagan Lake on Lakeshore Drive around 11:30 p.m. on May 3 near the fire pits.

“Members responded along with EHS and discovered one male in his late 20s suffering from a head injury that rendered him unconscious,” says Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in a media release.

The victim was transported to the Penticton Regional Hospital before being transferred to Kelowna General Hospital for further treatment. He remains in hospital.

Investigators say the head trauma victim intervened in a fight between the accused and someone else attending the beach party.

“This is an unfortunate event that has impacted many lives,” Vatamaniuck said. “The Penticton RCMP are asking that if anyone witnessed the altercations, and have not spoken to the police, please contact us at 250-492-4300.”

Meanwhile, friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the attack victim and his wife.

The fundraising page claims the man was enjoying a fire with friends when he intervened in an altercation between two older men and a group of teenagers.

It says he underwent emergency brain surgery and remains in a medically-induced coma.

In August 2017, Kruger-Allen was charged with aggravated assault after an alleged swarming incident outside the now shuttered Mule nightclub in downtown Penticton.

Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a fight outside the nightclub around 3:15 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was discovered suffering from facial injuries.

Three young men were charged in the incident. According to the Penticton court registry, Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of common assault in that case.

A pre-sentence report will be presented to the courts in June.

Kruger-Allen remains in custody in relation to the latest assault accusations.