Suspect breaks into downtown Kelowna pub through roof: Police

Police in Kelowna are searching for a suspect who broke into a downtown pub early Thursday by going through a roof ventilation system.

According to the RCMP, Tonics Pub and Grill was broken into at 4:19 a.m. Police say upon arrival, they found the rear door was damaged and not locked.

“Our front-line RCMP officers cleared the building and found no one inside,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “During their search of the interior of the business, investigators noted damage to a cash register and multiple doors on site.”

Police said early findings suggest the suspect may have gained access into the establishment through the roof’s ventilation system.

Police added they reviewed the pub’s video surveillance, but noted the suspect “seemingly took steps to obstruct the lens of the cameras with a substance.”

At the time, the suspect was wearing a hoodie, a red hat, a head lamp, a pair of gloves and a pair of dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.