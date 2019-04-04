N.S. man tries to cash in winning lottery tickets, charged with break-and-enter instead

A Nova Scotia man was anything but a winner this week, when he allegedly tried to cash in on some stolen lottery tickets and ended up being charged with six break-and-enters instead.

Halifax District RCMP say the man attempted to pick up his winnings at a business on Highway 2 in Enfield on April 2. He eventually left in a vehicle with a female passenger.

Witnesses recorded the vehicle’s description, licence plate and direction of travel — and reported it to police. The man’s description matched that of a suspect who had been seen on security footage at previous crime scenes.

RCMP say they were able to arrest a man and woman only 15 minutes later at an Elmsdale business.

David John Campbell, 44, is charged with six counts of break-and-enter. Two of those charges stem from reported break-ins in the early mornings of March 28 and April 2.

In the first incident, police were called at 1:30 a.m. to a business in the 1600-block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville. The front door’s glass had been broken, and lottery tickets and cigarettes were stolen.

On April 2 at 3:15 a.m., RCMP again responded to a commercial alarm at a business in the 300-block of Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville. Once again, the front door’s glass had been broken, and lottery tickets were allegedly stolen.

The other four incidents took place in a Halifax Regional Police jurisdiction.

Campbell has been remanded into custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 5.

Meanwhile, the woman who was also arrested faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime. She has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.