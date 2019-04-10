Dartmouth man arrested after alleged break-and-enter, hit-and-run in Burnside Industrial Park

A 40-year-old Dartmouth man is in police custody after an alleged break-and-enter and hit-and-run in the Burnside Industrial Park overnight.

Police say they were called at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday to an accident at Burnside Drive and Wright Avenue in Dartmouth. The vehicle that had allegedly left the scene was spotted “moments later” — with extensive front-end damage — on Wright Avenue by police.

According to police, they tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers later found the vehicle at a residence on Novawood Drive in Dartmouth and the driver was arrested.

At around the same time as the alleged hit-and-run, police also responded to a commercial alarm at a business on Ilsley Avenue in Burnside.

Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) April 10, 2019

Officers who arrived at that scene found a broken window and said a break-and-enter had taken place.

Police allege the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was also involved in the break-and-enter.

The man remains in custody as of Wednesday morning, and charges are pending.