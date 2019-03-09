Pregnant woman assaulted, Penticton RCMP seek witnesses

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s help as they investigate an assault on an pregnant woman that happened in February.

The woman, who is 8-months pregnant, was walking in a parking lot at 60 Calgary Ave. on her way home at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 20, according to police, when she was struck in the face.

It happened after she walked past a man pushing a shopping cart and he started muttering obscenities toward her, Cst. James Grandy said.

“As she walked in front of the man, he began pushing his cart at her legs,” Cst. Grandy said. “As the woman tried to adjust herself out of the way, the man struck her in the face.”

When she yelled for help, several unknown witnesses ran to assist, he said.

The expectant mother suffered a swollen eye as a result of the assault.

The suspect disappeared along the nearby KVR trail, according to police.

“The victim recalled the man saying he was a ‘furion and a human,'” Cst. Grandy said.

The suspect is described as follows:

caucasian

5 feet 9 inches

early to mid-twenties

dark square-rimmed glasses

blue and yellow toque

If anyone witnessed the assault or has information about the suspect, they are asked to call the Penticton RCMP office at 250-492-4300 for Cst. Rae while quoting file number 2019-2445. An anonymous tip can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).