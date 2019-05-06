Cyclist struck by vehicle on William Street in Lindsay

A cyclist in Lindsay was taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle on Monday morning.
Around 11 a.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, along with Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service, responded to William Street North in Lindsay after a cyclist was reported to have been struck by a vehicle.
Police say their initial investigation revealed that a vehicle travelling north on William Street struck a cyclist, who suffered minor injuries.
The street was closed between Kent and Peel streets as police investigated. William Street reopened around noon.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator Const. Ken Downing at 705-324-5252 or kdowning@klps.ca
