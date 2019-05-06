Kawartha Lakes OPP lay drug-, alcohol-related charges against weekend drivers

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP laid drug- and alcohol-related charges against drivers over the weekend.
On Saturday around 4:25 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE spot check on Fenel Road when a vehicle approached.
Police say an officer detected a strong odour of cannabis in the vehicle. The driver subsequently surrendered 20 grams of marijuana, according to police.
Vincent Zammitti, 68, of Georgina, Ont., was charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
That same day, around 8 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a speeding infraction south of Woodville. Following an investigation, the driver was charged with multiple offences.
Jason Campsall, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration above 80, racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed, driving a motor vehicle with no licence and driving a motor vehicle with no validated plates.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 20.
