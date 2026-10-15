Vancouver police, school board investigating ‘disturbing online behaviour’

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Police are investigating reports of a disturbing online incident, allegedly involving AI images of female students at a Vancouver high school.

Parents and students at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary say they are being left in the dark about what exactly has happened, but Global News knows that whatever took place is serious enough to warrant an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.

Global News has learned that there was talk among students last week that some male Grade 12 students had created AI content of female students.

It’s not known exactly what that content is, but parents believe it is sexual in nature.

“Some of the allegations are pretty disgusting and vile,” Gene, who has a daughter in Grade 12, said.

He said he wrote to the school to find out more details.

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Then an email was sent to families from the principal saying concerns had been raised about inappropriate online behaviour involving some Grade 12 students and the school was working with police.

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“Which then makes me a little bit concerned if the police are investigating, then this issue might be as serious as what my child said it would be,” Gene added.

“The non-response, the lack of information, the lack of transparency is only leading us to speculate.”

Global News is not revealing Gene’s last name due to privacy concerns.

In a statement to Global News, the Vancouver School Board said it is aware of concerns regarding inappropriate behaviour involving some Grade 12 students at Churchill Secondary and are taking the matter seriously.

“The Churchill team is gathering information and taking appropriate steps, including supporting students who may have been affected and addressing concerning behaviour,” the school board said.

“We cannot share details involving individual students or specific circumstances. Our focus remains on supporting students and maintaining a respectful school climate. We appreciate the support of the school community in helping maintain a positive learning environment that promotes student well-being.”

Vancouver police said they are aware of the situation at Churchill Secondary School.

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“The Department is in contact with the school and the Vancouver School Board and an investigation is underway,” Vancouver police said in an email statement.

“At this time, we cannot provide further comment.”

4:47 AI in mental health

The Canadian Criminal Code regarding child exploitation material was recently updated to include AI content.

“The law was amended in the summer of 2026 to include that and any images that are artificially generated but have a likeness of someone would fall within that definition,” Michael Shapray, a criminal defence lawyer, told Global News.

Global News has learned that at least one student has received a short suspension, but it’s not known how many students may be involved.