May 6, 2019 11:05 am

Gravenhurst man faces impaired driving, drug charges following traffic stop in Peterborough County

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine, oxycodone and cash during a vehicle stop Friday in Cavan Monaghan Township.

A Gravenhurst man faces impaired driving and drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a concern of a possible impaired driver on Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan, just south of Peterborough.

Police located the vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

During the investigation, and with assistance from the Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit and the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), officers located and seized a quantity of drugs and cash in the vehicle, according to police.

Benjamin Macnab, 26, of Gravenhurst, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, oxycodone), possession of a Schedule 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking, operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration above 80 and possession of counterfeit money.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 6.

