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Crime

RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Red Earth Cree Nation area

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Red Earth Cree Nation and the surrounding area amid reports of an armed man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Red Earth Cree Nation and the surrounding area amid reports of an armed man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
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The RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued a dangerous person alert for Red Earth Cree Nation and the surrounding area as officers respond to a report of an armed person.

Police said Thursday the male suspect, who is believed to be armed,  is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a Canada Goose vest and sweatpants.

Authorities are urging people in the Red Earth Cree Nation area to stay inside or seek immediate shelter and to lock their doors and windows.

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“This situation is rapidly unfolding, and we will provide updates as soon as possible,” the RCMP said.

Residents are also being advised not to pick up hitchhikers or suspicious people and to call 911 to report emergencies.

Police said the situation is rapidly unfolding and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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