Man charged after Waterloo police find drugs while searching Kitchener home

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man after searching a home in Kitchener on Friday afternoon, where police said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and other items.
The search took place at a house on Cluthe Crescent around 3 p.m., according to police.
The man is now facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
