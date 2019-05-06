Crime


Man charged after Waterloo police find drugs while searching Kitchener home

Waterloo Regional Police searched a home on Cluthe Crescent on Friday, which resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs.

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man after searching a home in Kitchener on Friday afternoon, where police said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and other items.

The search took place at a house on Cluthe Crescent around 3 p.m., according to police.

The man is now facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

