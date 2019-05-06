Manitoba’s first tornado of 2019 touches down

Environment Canada has confirmed Manitoba’s first tornado of 2019.

Just an hour south of Winnipeg, an EF0 Tornado touched down in Letellier on Friday afternoon.

The tornado brought quarter sized hail to the community, however it touched down in a field, causing little to no damage.

Environment Canada says this is the second recorded tornado in Canada this year; Alberta claims the first spot.

Even though the tornado didn’t hit anything, Environment Canada says it still wasn’t strong enough to have caused any significant damage.