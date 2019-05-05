Saskatchewan Rush season comes to an end following OT loss to Colorado Mammoth

The Saskatchewan Rush have been eliminated from the National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoffs.

Joey Cupido scored in overtime to lift the Colorado Mammoth to an 11-10 victory over the defending champions in the West semifinal on Friday.

“I’m pretty disappointed. I feel bad for the guys, they worked hard. We had a trying season, a lot of change, but ended up first in our division,” said Derek Keenan, Saskatchewan Rush head coach and general manager.

READ MORE: ‘A’ league minor lacrosse helping to grow game in Saskatchewan

“We had the opportunity, but we just didn’t get it done.”

Ryan Lee led the Mammoth with three goals and three assists, Jacob Ruest had three goals and two helpers and Eli McLaughlin had two goals and three assists to help them advance to the division final.

“This game could have went either way obviously, that was why it was an overtime game. We were up three goals heading into the fourth quarter,” said Chris Corbeil, Saskatchewan Rush captain.

READ MORE: New league taking next step towards growing lacrosse players in Saskatchewan

“I’m proud of the effort we put in, but just came up a little bit short. Regardless of the outcome, I’m proud.”

Jeff Shattler scored two goals and set up three more for the Rush, the Number 1 seed in the West, while Ben McIntosh had a goal and three assists.

Dillon Ward stopped 41 shots in the Mammoth’s net. The Rush got 31 saves from Evan Kirk.