‘A’ league minor lacrosse helping to grow game in Saskatchewan

Since the Saskatchewan Rush moved to the province in 2015 the number of registered minor lacrosse players in the province has grown by roughly 30 percent every year.

This increase led to the formation of ‘A’ leagues at the midget, bantam and peewee age levels. The expansion of these levels only goes on to further strengthen local lacrosse.

“This is really helping them,” SWAT general manager Blair Dueck said.

“For the players to understand that there’s a place to play at home, you don’t have to leave to other areas to play now that the ‘A’ league has come in to play. We’re able to have teams based in Regina or central areas (and) it’s really helping because then they’re able to play with a lot of the other players that they’re growing up with.”

The ‘A’ leagues have also benefited from local players who’ve played in junior or higher coming back to help grow the game as coaches.

“The coaching, it’s really come on board from a lot of guys who’ve played at higher levels and (come) back to their associations and their cities, giving back to the game. It’s really improved the level of (competition) of lacrosse in Saskatchewan,” Dueck said.

One such coach is Baeley Malkoske, a former captain with the SWAT junior ‘A’ team, who believes the addition of ‘A’ leagues at younger age groups will only serve to help the players development.

“It’s beneficial for sure, you’re bringing them in at what, eleven, twelve years old.,” Malkoske said.

“When I was a kid I first got it really going when I was fifteen, sixteen, like, I did play the Team Sask and stuff, but, it’s nothing the same. We didn’t have the coaches, that’s just what we’re trying to do, get kids younger, (and) teach them the actual game of lacrosse.”