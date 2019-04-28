Saskatchewan Rush wrap up regular season with win over Colorado Mammoth

Matthew Dinsdale had four goals and two assists and Mark Matthews had three goals and two helpers as the Saskatchewan Rush (11-7) downed the Colorado Mammoth (6-12) 13-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) play.

Curtis Knight and Jeff Shattler added a pair of goals apiece for the Rush, who built up an 11-1 lead by halftime.

“That was a very good first half for us coming off a terrible game last week,” said Matthews.

Jeremy Noble paced the Mammoth with a hat trick while Ryan Lee struck twice.

Evan Kirk made 46 saves for the win as Dillon Ward stopped 39 shots in the loss.

“We quickly turned the page after last week’s performance,” said Rush GM/head coach Derek Keenan, reflecting on his club’s loss in Calgary.

“We still controlled our own ability to finish first and we earned it ourselves. Now we’re back here next friday and that’s what we wanted.”

The win secured home-turf advantage for the Rush, who will once again face the Mammoth on Friday in the one-game West Semifinal.