New league taking next step towards growing lacrosse players in Saskatchewan

The new Saskatchewan A Lacrosse League will face off this week.

Officials with the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) said the formation of the minor A league will provide higher competitive play for more developed athletes, allowing them to take their skills to the elite level.

READ MORE: Zach Gould scores 1st NLL goal in front of Saskatchewan Rush fans

“The formation of this league is a huge step towards the growth of lacrosse as it will provide more opportunities for competition and growth,” SLA President Shawn Williams said in a press release.

“SLA looks forward to watching this league grow and to all the great accomplishments it will bring to lacrosse in Saskatchewan.”

The 2019 season will house the following four inaugural teams: Northern LumberJax, Regina Barracuda, Saskatoon SWAT and South Sask Elite.

Both peewee and bantam divisions will have a full league schedule extending into July and culminate with provincial championships.

The first peewee game is scheduled for April 17 at the Cooperators Arena between the Regina Barracuda and Saskatoon SWAT while the first bantam game is also between the two clubs the following day.

WATCH BELOW: First-ever all-female Try Lacrosse Clinic held in Saskatoon

A midget division will also participate in provincial championships.

League commissioner Alex Kratz said this formation is something they’ve been building towards since the second A lacrosse club was formed three seasons ago.