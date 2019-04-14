Matthews eight point night powers Saskatchewan Rush past Philadelphia Wings

Mark Matthews scored five times including a hat trick in the fourth quarter and added three assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rush (10-6) past the Philadelphia Wings (3-13) 16-11 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) play.

Ben McIntosh also had five goals for the Rush and Jeff Shattler struck twice with three assists. Kyle Rubisch, Chris Corbeil, Robert Church and Matthew Dinsdale rounded out the attack.

“It was a big win in San Diego, but it would have meant nothing had we lost tonight,” said Derek Keenan, Rush GM/head coach.

“Towards the end of the third quarter, I thought maybe we were out of gas. But that’s a championship pedigree team right there. We completely dominated the fourth quarter in all aspects.”

Adam Shute made 42 saves for the win.

Matt Rambo had five goals and set up three more for the Wings and Kevin Crowley had a hat trick with five assists. Jordan Hall, Steph Charbonneau and Blaze Riorden added singles.

Doug Buchan stopped 32-of-47 shots in 55:47 of work before being replaced by Gowah Abrams, who turned aside both shots he faced.

Both teams were 2-for-2 on the power play.