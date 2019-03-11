Saskatchewan Rush add veteran defender at trade deadline

It’s trade deadline day in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Saskatchewan Rush made a move Monday to bolster their back end as they take aim to defend their title.

The Rush acquired veteran defender Scott Campbell from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 entry draft and a conditional second-rounder in 2021. The Knighthawks will get the second pick if Saskatchewan wins a second consecutive championship this season.

Campbell is a three-time NLL champion, all with Rochester from 2012-14.

The Ontario native is in his 15th season, already posting four goals and three assists in 10 games. Last season, Campbell recorded career highs with 14 assists and 20 points.

“We’ve had interest in upgrading our back end for a while. I mean, I like what I’ve seen the last couple weeks, but it gives us more depth,” Rush head coach/GM Derek Keenan said.

“He’s a veteran guy and he’s still very fit. He’ll fit our system. He’s 37, but he doesn’t really play or look like a 37-year-old. He still runs really well and the numbers prove that. I had the opportunity to coach him on Team Canada in 2015 and he’s a high-end guy still.”

Keenan said Campbell will probably be in the first defensive group with Chris Corbeil, as they are already familiar playing with one another on Team Canada.

The Rush play next on March 16 at SaskTel Centre against the Buffalo Bandits.