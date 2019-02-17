Saskatchewan Rush snap 3-game losing streak with win over Vancouver Warriors

Mark Matthews and Robert Church each had a hat trick as the Saskatchewan Rush (4-4) downed the Vancouver Warriors (3-7) 15-13 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Mike Messenger, Ryan Keenan and Matthew Dinsdale added two goals apiece for the Rush while Matt MacGrotty, Jeff Shattler and Ben McIntosh had the others. Adam Shute made 30 saves for the win.

Mitch Jones and Jordan McBride had four-goal outings for the Warriors. Justin Salt struck twice and Tony Malcolm and Keegan Ball added singles. Eric Penney stopped 37 shots in defeat.

The Rush continue their season next Friday when they visit Colorado for a game against the Mammoth (3-5).

