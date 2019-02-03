Saskatchewan Rush lose back-to-back games for first time since 2017

Adam Jones had four goals and four assists to help lift the Toronto Rock (6-1) over the Saskatchewan Rush (3-3) 16-13 on Friday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) play.

Kieran McArdle, Rob Hellyer and Dan Lintner each had a pair of goals, while Creighton Reid, Johnny Powless, Challen Rogers, Dan Craig, Tom Schreiber and Brandon Slade added singles for the Rock.

“Not a consistent performance in terms of execution in a lot of areas,” said Derek Keenan, Saskatchewan Rush GM/head coach.

“We had some good spurts, but it’s funny when you get into a bit of a hole, things compound.”

Ben McIntosh paced the Rush with a hat trick, Mark Matthews had a pair of goals, and Kyle Rubisch, Curtis Knight, Robert Church, Ryan Keenan, Matthew Dinsdale, Nick Finlay, Jeremy Thompson and Jeff Shattler also got on the scoresheet.

Nick Rose turned aside 33-of-46 shots in the victory for Toronto. Evan Kirk made 36 saves in a losing effort for Saskatchewan.

The Rock were 3-for-6 on the power play.

The Rush are back home Saturday for a game against the Calgary Roughnecks (4-4).