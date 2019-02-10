Curtis Dickson’s 11 point night leads Calgary Roughnecks over Saskatchewan Rush
Curtis Dickson had four goals and seven assists and Dane Dobbie added four goals and six helpers as the Calgary Roughnecks (5-4) beat the Saskatchewan Rush (3-4) 17-12 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action.
“We’re just not consistent enough. We had a really good start, but had some breakdowns defensively,” said Derek Keenan, Saskatchewan Rush head coach.
“I thought we had a lot of really good scoring chances where we just didn’t bury them.”
Tyler Pace scored four times and tacked on three assists while Riley Loewen had a pair of goals for the Roughnecks (5-4), who got singles from Dan MacRae, Dan Taylor and Mitch Wilde.
Robert Church and Jeff Shattler paced the Rush (3-4) offence with a hat trick each while Ryan Keenan and Curtis Knight both scored twice. Mark Matthews and Ben McIntosh rounded out the attack.
“This team hasn’t faced a lot of adversity recently, so now we’re going to show what we are made of,” Keenan said.
“I have full confidence in our guys to turn it around.”
Christian Del Bianco made 39 saves for the win as Evan Kirk stopped 27-of-42 shots in defeat.
The Rush travel next to Vancouver for a game against the Warriors (3-6) on Saturday.
