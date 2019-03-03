First-ever all-female Try Lacrosse Clinic held in Saskatoon

For the first time, Saskatoon hosted an all-female Try Lacrosse Clinic organized by the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association.

Association chair Sheena Hubelit says that whether interested players had experience or had never picked up a stick before, everyone participating in the event would learn the fundamentals of the sport.

“(Participants) can expect to learn the basics of lacrosse today,” said Hubelit. “They are going to learn passing, catching, tripping, shooting and a little bit of faceoffs. Just the basics. We really want them to get comfortable with a stick in their hand, and if they are interested, they can register later on, if they would like to join the game.”

Sixteen-year-old player Annakha Ratt, who helped coach participants in the clinic, is thrilled to see an all-female seminar on the field.

“We’ve never had something like this so it’s nice to see all these girls coming and having role models like Sheena, my mom, or the other lacrosse girls,” said Ratt. “It’s super exciting. It’s a bit of a trial and error since it’s the first time but I’m super excited.”

Coach and player Emily Auchstaetter says that having Saskatchewan Rush forward Jeff Shattler in attendance was huge for the 44 girls who participated in the clinic.

“Having Jeff out here makes it a big deal,” explained Auchstaetter. “It makes it seem like if you come from where you are right now in this female camp, you can go up and play for the Rush or in the NLL. It gives you the perspective to know that you are getting support from (the province) but also the Rush. Other people are looking out for us to help make the game better.”

The ultimate goal for an event like this is to one day bring Saskatchewan’s first female provincial team into the fold.

“We know the Canada Games are coming up in a few years,” said Hubelit. “We are really looking at offering a team from Saskatchewan. That would be a fantastic goal. If we can even offer a local Saskatchewan team for the girls to come out and play, that would be fantastic.”

Ratt says the clinic is a great starting point for the goal of an all-female league.

“To see females (in the sport) is not popular, in a way, so to see all of these girls out here empowering each other, they see each other playing, they feed off each other’s energy, and it’s really promising for the future of the female lacrosse generation.” added Ratt.

The third Try Lacrosse Clinic session will take place on April 7 in Prince Albert.