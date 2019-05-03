‘Bulls–t!’: Husband reacts to wife’s $1M lottery ticket win in Creighton, Sask.

Saskatchewan Lotteries says a Creighton couple was surprised to find out they had the winning lottery ticket for a $1-million prize.

When Violetta Coe checked her Western Max ticket on April 19, at first, she thought it said a $1,000 prize.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man learns it pays $1,000,000 to listen to wife

“I called my son over to look at the number for me,” she said in a press release. “He paused a minute, sat down and said: ‘Mom, you won a million dollars!’ We couldn’t believe it.”

She then asked her son to call her husband, Allan, to tell him the good news.

“He asked me if I was sitting down,” Allan recalled. “He told me what we won, and all I could think of to say was, ‘Bulls–t!’”

READ MORE: Aunt, nephew buy each other winning scratch-lottery tickets in Saskatchewan

The Coes said they’re in no rush to spend their winnings.

Their Western Max ticket was purchased at Creighton Super Stop, located at 402 Main St.

The couple’s lucky numbers were 1, 2, 3, 5, 23, 28 and 47.

Creighton is approximately 540 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

WATCH: Alberta MLA-elect Janis Irwin wins twice