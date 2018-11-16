Carlyle, Sask. couple discovers $1 million Lotto Max win on Halloween

Lynn Brady couldn’t believe it when she scanned her Lotto Max ticket and discovered she had won $1 million.

The woman from Carlyle, Sask., first discovered the win on Oct. 31.

Her husband Dale also had a hard time believing how lucky they were.

“Lynn called to tell me we won,” he said in a press release.

“I said, ‘Yeah, right. Today is Halloween, not April Fool’s Day!’”

With their winnings, the couple said they’re going to make sure it’s a nice Christmas, but mainly the money will be for making retirement come easier.

The lucky ticket was bought at Carlyle Convenience and Gas on Main Street. Their winning numbers for a Maxmillions draw on Oct. 26 were 4, 21, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Carlyle is roughly 195 kilometres southeast of Regina.