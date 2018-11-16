Canada
November 16, 2018 7:41 pm
Updated: November 16, 2018 7:44 pm

Carlyle, Sask. couple discovers $1 million Lotto Max win on Halloween

Now that they know their $1 million win is real, a Carlyle couple said they have started thinking about what to do with their windfall.

Lynn Brady couldn’t believe it when she scanned her Lotto Max ticket and discovered she had won $1 million.

The woman from Carlyle, Sask., first discovered the win on Oct. 31.

Her husband Dale also had a hard time believing how lucky they were.

“Lynn called to tell me we won,” he said in a press release.

“I said, ‘Yeah, right. Today is Halloween, not April Fool’s Day!’”

With their winnings, the couple said they’re going to make sure it’s a nice Christmas, but mainly the money will be for making retirement come easier.

The lucky ticket was bought at Carlyle Convenience and Gas on Main Street. Their winning numbers for a Maxmillions draw on Oct. 26 were 4, 21, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Carlyle is roughly 195 kilometres southeast of Regina.

