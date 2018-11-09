Hospital Home Lottery
November 9, 2018 5:32 pm

Lake Lenore couple win Hospital Home Lottery in Saskatoon

By Reporter  Global News

Howard and Yvette Schemenauer won the Hospital Home Lottery $1.3 million grand prize show-home.

A couple from Lake Lenore, Sask., may have to get used to a new address in Saskatoon.

Howard Schemenauer and his wife, Yvette got their first look at the $1.3 million grand prize show-home Friday.

The couple said they’ve been buying tickets for years for the Hospital Home Lottery, but have never won anything.

Hospital Home Lottery prize winners.

They were informed of their big win while having lunch at Tim Hortons on their way back from Saskatoon.

“I started crying,” Yvette said.

“Good thing he was sitting down.”

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Howard said.

Saskatoon resident, Marguerite Graves took home the 50/50 worth $327,325.

A few Saskatonians also took home big prizes including Marguerite Graves, who won the 50/50 worth $327,325.

The Hospital Home Lottery supports Saskatoon’s three hospitals.

