Saskatoon man learns it pays $1,000,000 to listen to wife

A Saskatoon man has his wife to thank for finding out about a one-million dollar lottery prize.

Shannon Luoma had purchased his lucky Western Max ticket at the Shell Select located at 1828 McOrmond Dr., but failed to see if he actually won anything.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire eyes early retirement

“My wife had read that there were unclaimed lottery prizes in Saskatchewan and she knew that I had a stack of tickets that I hadn’t checked,” Luoma said in a press release.

“So she made me stop at the store to check them all.”

As it turned out, Luoma’s wife was right because within the stack was the million-dollar winner.

READ MORE: Million-dollar lottery winner in Saskatchewan plans to take family to Habs game

He plans to take his time deciding what to do with the winnings.

“I still don’t really believe it,” he said.

“We might go on a winter vacation; somewhere with a beach.”

Luoma’s lucky numbers for the June 8 draw were 13, 19, 24, 25, 28, 33, and 44.