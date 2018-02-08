Lottery February 8 2018 7:38pm 02:36 Hamilton-area wife surprising husband with $23.3-million lottery win caught on camera Video shot by a Hamilton-area couple’s family shows Sandra Donaldson telling her husband “don’t freak out” before surprising him with their $23.3-million win. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4015329/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4015329/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?