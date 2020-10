A man from Blenheim in Chatham-Kent says when he realized he had the only winning ticket for the April 14 LOTTO MAX draw after checking his ticket in a grocery store, he ran out of building, got into his truck, and started to weep. Adrian Olmstead, 44, says he had four tickets to scan. On three tickets he got a free play, but on the fourth he saw “big winner” and initially thought he won $70,000 before realizing it was actually $70-million.