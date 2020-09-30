Southwestern Ontario man takes time to plan before claiming $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Blenheim in Chatham-Kent says when he realized he had the only winning ticket for the April 14 LOTTO MAX draw after checking his ticket in a grocery store, he ran out of building, got into his truck, and started to weep.

He called his mother from the parking lot, who heard his tears and began to worry.

“I told her, ‘These are tears of joy mom because I just won $70 million with LOTTO MAX!’ I had to repeat myself a few times because she was in shock. But when reality sunk in, my mom, who never swears, yelled a few expletives!”

Adrian Olmstead, 44, says he had four tickets to scan. On three tickets he got a free play, but on the fourth he saw “big winner” and initially thought he won $70,000 before realizing it was actually $70-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Olmstead only recently came forward to claim the prize after taking the time to gather advice on how to handle the enormous windfall and how it would impact him and his family.

“My priority is that we live a good life,” the stay-at-home father of two said, “but I want to raise my children to know the value of a dollar, understand the meaning of hard work and to teach them how to provide for themselves when they are adults.”

According to the OLG, he plans to buy a new home on a large plot of land so his kids have room to play. He will also look after his mother and splurge on a few fun items for the family, like an RV or new fishing boat, and a “fast car” for himself.

“The most important thing to me has always been to provide for my family,” he said.

“I can now do that in ways I never dreamed of before. This money can even ensure a good fortune for my future grandchildren.”

Olmstead bought his ticket at the Petro Canada/Double Seven Gas Bar on Chatham Street in Blenheim.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years