Unemployed Hamilton man, retiree win $1M lotto prize

Hamilton couple, Robert Benning and Catherine Bates, won a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the June 8th LOTTO MAX draw.

Hamilton is home to some new millionaires.

Robert Benning and Catherine Bates won a $1-million MAXMILLIONS prize in the June 8 Lotto Max draw.

The couple says it was the first time they bought a lottery ticket online.

The windfall comes at a good time, since Robert, a 58-year-old former steel plant employee, recently lost his job after the plant closed.

He apparently proposed to Bates, a 59-year-old retiree, after telling her about their win.

The couple plans on using the money to help their three children and buy a new trailer somewhere down south.

