Unemployed Hamilton man, retiree win $1M lotto prize
Hamilton is home to some new millionaires.
Robert Benning and Catherine Bates won a $1-million MAXMILLIONS prize in the June 8 Lotto Max draw.
The couple says it was the first time they bought a lottery ticket online.
The windfall comes at a good time, since Robert, a 58-year-old former steel plant employee, recently lost his job after the plant closed.
He apparently proposed to Bates, a 59-year-old retiree, after telling her about their win.
The couple plans on using the money to help their three children and buy a new trailer somewhere down south.
