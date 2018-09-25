Unemployed Hamilton man, retiree win $1M lotto prize

Hamilton is home to some new millionaires.

READ MORE: Hamilton lottery winner plans to give some proceeds to charity

Robert Benning and Catherine Bates won a $1-million MAXMILLIONS prize in the June 8 Lotto Max draw.

The couple says it was the first time they bought a lottery ticket online.

The windfall comes at a good time, since Robert, a 58-year-old former steel plant employee, recently lost his job after the plant closed.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton-area residents win big in lotteries

He apparently proposed to Bates, a 59-year-old retiree, after telling her about their win.

The couple plans on using the money to help their three children and buy a new trailer somewhere down south.