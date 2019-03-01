Aunt, nephew buy each other winning scratch-lottery tickets in Saskatchewan

There’s a family in southwestern Saskatchewan with two winners that bought each other lucky scratch-lottery tickets.

Thomas Munro bought his aunt Yvonne a ticket as a Christmas present, and it won her $10,000 about six years ago. That ticket was purchased from the Convenience Plus store in Maple Creek.

On his birthday this year, Yvonne returned the favour by purchasing him the same “Player’s Choice Mega Pack” at the Pharmasave located at 118 Jasper St. in Maple Creek.

The nephew won $100,000 on one of the 10 scratch games in the pack he received from his aunt.

Soon after, he called Yvonne to tell her the good news.

“She couldn’t believe it!” he said in a press release from Saskatchewan Lotteries.

“I mean, what are the odds?!”

Munro, from Piapot, said he plans to put his lottery winnings toward bills, savings and a family vacation.

“I’m going to ask my aunt to come with us; I feel like it’s the least I can do,” he said.