Record 15 Saskatchewan million-dollar lottery wins in 2018

Dick Davis is the province’s 15th winner of a million dollars or more in 2018, according to Saskatchewan Lotteries.

The Archerwill, Sask., man won $1,000,000 with his Lotto Max ticket on a Maxmillion prize offered on Dec. 21, 2018.

READ MORE: Carlyle, Sask. couple discover $1 million Lotto Max win on Halloween

He bought his ticket from Archerwill Co-op Bulk Service on Highway 35, and discovered his win at the same store the day after the draw.

“I was with my brother, getting gas … he checked his ticket and won $2; then I walked up and checked my ticket,” Davis said in a press release.

“I started yelling, ‘yes, yes, yes!’ … I felt numb. It was just like a dream.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon man learns it pays $1,000,000 to listen to wife

Davis recently moved back from Alberta to be closer to family. With the winnings, he plans to invest most of his prize, and take a trip to Ireland.

Saskatchewan Lotteries said Davis’ luck helped set a new provincial record for the most million-dollar wins last year.

Two million-dollar lottery tickets sold in Saskatchewan, but not in Saskatoon or Regina, have not yet been claimed.

June 16, 2018, Lotto 6-49 draw – winning number is 36810921-01; and

Dec. 22, 2018, Lotto 6-49 draw – winning number is 38325929-01.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Archerwill is roughly 210 kilometres east of Saskatoon.