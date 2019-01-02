Canada
January 2, 2019 4:41 pm
Updated: January 2, 2019 4:49 pm

Record 15 Saskatchewan million-dollar lottery wins in 2018

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Dick Davis was Saskatchewan’s 15th winner of a million dollars or more in 2018, setting a new provincial record.

Saskatchewan Lotteries / Supplied
A A

Dick Davis is the province’s 15th winner of a million dollars or more in 2018, according to Saskatchewan Lotteries.

The Archerwill, Sask., man won $1,000,000 with his Lotto Max ticket on a Maxmillion prize offered on Dec. 21, 2018.

READ MORE: Carlyle, Sask. couple discover $1 million Lotto Max win on Halloween


Story continues below

He bought his ticket from Archerwill Co-op Bulk Service on Highway 35, and discovered his win at the same store the day after the draw.

“I was with my brother, getting gas … he checked his ticket and won $2; then I walked up and checked my ticket,” Davis said in a press release.

“I started yelling, ‘yes, yes, yes!’ … I felt numb. It was just like a dream.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon man learns it pays $1,000,000 to listen to wife

Davis recently moved back from Alberta to be closer to family. With the winnings, he plans to invest most of his prize, and take a trip to Ireland.

Saskatchewan Lotteries said Davis’ luck helped set a new provincial record for the most million-dollar wins last year.

Two million-dollar lottery tickets sold in Saskatchewan, but not in Saskatoon or Regina, have not yet been claimed.

  • June 16, 2018, Lotto 6-49 draw – winning number is 36810921-01; and
  • Dec. 22, 2018, Lotto 6-49 draw – winning number is 38325929-01.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Archerwill is roughly 210 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
$1 million
Archerwill
Archerwill Saskatchewan
Dick Davis
Fifteenth
Ireland
Lott Max
Lottery
Lottery Ticket
maxmillions
One Million Dollars
Provincial Record
Saskatchewan Lotteries

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.