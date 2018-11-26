Canada
Kindersley man takes trip to Hawaii to clear head after $1M Lotto Max win

Kindersley’s Christopher Graham decided what he wanted to do with his $1 million Lotto Max winnings in Hawaii.

Saskatchewan Lotteries / Supplied
Christopher Graham learned all about his luck before claiming his prize, and took a quick trip to help get his thoughts in order.

“After I was sure I won, I booked a trip to Hawaii,” he said in a press release.

“I knew I needed to get my head straight and figure out what I wanted to do with my winnings. That seemed like a good way to do it.”

Graham returned home with no plans to retire and knowing he wanted to get back in business for himself.

His lucky numbers for the Maxmillions selections drawn on Oct. 26 were 19, 21, 22, 31, 37, 45 and 48. The lottery ticket was bought at Midtown Foods on 1st Street West in Kindersley.

