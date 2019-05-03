2 charged with drug trafficking in Midland

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking after police searched a Midland home last Wednesday and found blue heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and money, OPP say.

Kevin Alexander Munro, 36, and Anita Sweet, 38, were both charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and possessing property under $5,000 obtained through crime, according to police.

Munro was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, officers add, while Sweet was charged with one count.

The OPP executed the search warrant at a house on Lescaut Road at about 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

The accused were released and are set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 30.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.