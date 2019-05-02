Crime
May 2, 2019 11:50 am

Police search for puppy reported stolen from Tay Township home

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are searching for a six-month-old Dachshund puppy named Mary Puppins.

Police Handout
A A

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a long-haired Dachshund puppy and several pieces of men’s jewelry that were reportedly stolen from a man’s Tay Township home in the daylight hours of Tuesday.

The puppy is described to be six months old and named Mary Puppins, police say.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect in Bradford street robbery

A woman who may have been involved in the incident has been identified and officers are looking to speak with her, OPP say.

Anyone with information can contact 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

WATCH: Emotional day for family reunited with stolen dog

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ontario Provincial Police
South Georgian Bay OPP
Stolen Dachshund puppy
Tay Township stolen jewelry
Tay Township stolen puppy
Tay Township theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.