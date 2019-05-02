Police search for puppy reported stolen from Tay Township home

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a long-haired Dachshund puppy and several pieces of men’s jewelry that were reportedly stolen from a man’s Tay Township home in the daylight hours of Tuesday.
The puppy is described to be six months old and named Mary Puppins, police say.
A woman who may have been involved in the incident has been identified and officers are looking to speak with her, OPP say.
Anyone with information can contact 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.
