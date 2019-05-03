Two vehicle collision shuts down part of Dewdney Avenue
Dewdney Avenue between Angus Street and Retallack Street was shut down Friday at around 9 a.m. due to a two-vehicle collision at the Rae Street intersection.
A white SUV and a blue sedan were involved. Emergency personnel were on scene.
Regina police were also on scene investigating.
No other details have been released at this time.
