May 3, 2019 12:23 pm

Two vehicle collision shuts down part of Dewdney Avenue

By Online Producer  Global News

A two-vehicle collision closed part of Dewdney Avenue this morning. Emergency personnel were on scene.

File / Global News
Dewdney Avenue between Angus Street and Retallack Street was shut down Friday at around 9 a.m. due to a two-vehicle collision at the Rae Street intersection.

A white SUV and a blue sedan were involved. Emergency personnel were on scene.

Dewdney and Rae Accident 2

Two vehicles collided at the Rea Street intersection on Dewdney Avenue Friday morning in Regina.

Regina police were also on scene investigating.

No other details have been released at this time.

