Man dead following collision in northeast Regina

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death following a collision in the city’s northeast on Saturday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rose Street North at around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Death of 21-year-old Regina man ruled a homicide

Shortly after, EMS took a man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified and the name of the man is not being released at this time.