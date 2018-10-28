Man dead following collision in northeast Regina

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death following a collision in the city’s northeast on Saturday.
Police were called to the 100 block of Rose Street North at around 10:30 a.m.
Shortly after, EMS took a man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified and the name of the man is not being released at this time.
