October 28, 2018 4:56 pm

Man dead following collision in northeast Regina

By Online Producer

EMS and RFD attended the scene on Rose Street North where the man was taken to hospital with injuries that proved to be fatal.

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death following a collision in the city’s northeast on Saturday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rose Street North at around 10:30 a.m.

Shortly after, EMS took a man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified and the name of the man is not being released at this time.

