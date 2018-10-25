Death of 21-year-old Regina man ruled a homicide

Regina police are ruling the Oct. 24 death of a 21-year-old man as a homicide.

The investigation began on Tuesday when police were called to an incident on the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.

EMS transported the man to hospital, where he passed away the following morning.

The man has been identified, and his family has been notified. At this stage of the investigation, the man’s identity has not been made public.

In conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

It’s the sixth homicide in Regina so far this year.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.