October 24, 2018 1:06 pm
Updated: October 24, 2018 1:08 pm

Lester Favel pleads guilty in the death of Ronald Kay

Lester Favel has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the November 2013 death of Ronald Kay.

Favel was on trial for second-degree murder, but opted to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Favel admitted to hitting, kicking, shooting and urinating on Kay before helping put his body in a garbage bin.

Two other men, Bill Favel and Trevor Asapace, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in this case.

Kay was reported missing after he was last seen at a Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Nov. 10, 2013.

Kay’s body was never found, and his disappearance was believed to be a cold case until one of his killers, a Regina man named Trevor Asapace, came forward to reveal what happened.
