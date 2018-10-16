Southeast Regina residents concerned over growing crime, traffic

Many residents in Regina’s southeast say they have seen an increase in traffic and crime due to the area’s growing development.

The area is a booming mix of new businesses and residential areas. Over the next 10 years, the growing community is expected to see an influx of 25,000 people.

But for many like Kris Bourquin – who moved to the area five years ago, he says buildings aren’t the only thing going up, so is crime.

“With a newer area you’d think the crime rates would be lower, but it seems to be happening more often than people would think it would,” Bourquin said.

Over Thanksgiving the Bourquins’ Jeep was stolen steps from their front door – and it’s not the first time thieves targeted the area.

“There have been a few times where people have gone around pushing in mirrors on vehicles, scraping cars, our Jeep has been broken into once before,” Bourquin said.

It’s a common complaint shared on Facebook with residents warning others to be on the lookout and it’s caught the attention of councillor Lori Bresciani.

“The community Facebook page is actually how I heard as a councillor that residents were very concerned and they’ve seen more and more crime happening in their neighbourhoods and crime they were actually coming back and breaking in again and again,” Bresciani said.

And it’s not just crime residents are concerned about.

“We’re seeing a lot more big trucks travelling at fast paces, traffic, we have a school right here on Chuka, and I mean, concerns for little kiddies trying to cross and trucks and all vehicles are,” Bresciani said.

Regina police are aware of the concerns, and say they are working on initiatives to help curb crime rates in the neighbourhood.

Residents will have a chance to voice their concerns Tuesday evening at a town hall meeting taking place at Living Hope Alliance Church at 7 p.m., where Regina police chief Evan Bray will answer questions.

Councillor Bresciani will also be collecting feedback from residents hoping to create a safer community.