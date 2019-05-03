TransLink launches massive public consultation on 30-year transportation plan

TransLink has launched a massive public consultation that will guide how it develops regional transit and transportation over the next three decades.

What the agency is calling the “largest public engagement” in its history will be used to build the new Transport 2050 strategy, which is expected to be completed by late next year.

READ MORE: Transit use setting records in Metro Vancouver

“Reliable transportation is the key to making Metro Vancouver one of the most livable regions in the world,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

“But we acknowledge the region is changing, which is why it’s increasingly important for all of us to have a say in how we live and move, not only in the near term but in the next decades to come.”

WATCH: TransLink Mayor’s Council debate overcrowding concerns

Between May and September, TransLink will be looking to get feedback from people of all ages, parts of the region and modes of transportation.

READ MORE: Mayors’ council to debate transit discounts but wants province to pick up the tab

TransLink says the initiative will include outreach in all of Metro Vancouver’s 23 jurisdictions, as well as neighbouring municipalities and feature interactive exhibits, and engagement with the region’s various First Nations and cultural communities.

It says it will also hold roundtables with stakeholders such as the transport and business sectors, labour and environmental groups, youth, students and people with disabilities.

WATCH: Translink mayor’s council releases wish list ahead of federal election

“We want to hear from people across the region of all ages and backgrounds,” said Desmond.

“We want to hear from everyone regardless of how you get around – whether you mostly drive, walk, cycle, or take transit.”

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors call for sustainable annual transit funding

Participants are being asked to share their top transportation concerns, ideas on the future of transportation, and issues they feel the region is facing.

Participants will also be asked to share opinions on new modes of transport such as automated and electric vehicles, ridesharing, car sharing and “micromobility” options like e-bikes and e-scooters.

Residents can find out more at TransLink’s new Transport 2050 website.