OPP issue warning after flood-relief scam reported in Huntsville

OPP has received reports of people collecting money for food relief in an alleged door-to-door scam in the Huntsville area.

Huntsville’s flooding state of emergency was lifted on Wednesday as water levels are steadily declining.

According to Huntsville police, the scammers often use high-pressure techniques to obtain people’s money.

In order for people to protect themselves from scams, police say they should ask for photo ID, the person’s name and the organization that they represent.

People should also ask for a charity fund allocation, get the transaction in writing and never share personal information, officers added.

Anyone who has contact with suspicious charities is asked to report it to the police, officers say.

