Huntsville flooding state of emergency no longer in effect

Huntsville lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday after it was in effect for almost a week due to extensive flooding.

Water levels and flows in Huntsville and Port Sydney area lakes and rivers are steadily declining.

Since Tuesday, Huntsville’s lakes have receded by 15 cm, with Mary Lake dropping by 7 cm. River flows have also declined.

An interim order prohibiting navigation on Lake Muskoka, the Moon River, and the north and south branches of the Muskoka River was issued Tuesday by Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

People who are only able to access their properties by boat are exempt from the order.

Residents who need to dispose of sandbags can drop them off at 169 Madill Church Rd. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program has also been activated for Huntsville residents.

The drinking water advisory issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit for the affected areas remains in place. Municipal water sources are not affected by the advisory.

As water levels decrease, public works crews will continue to assess and repair flooded roads.

Huntsville’s emergency control group and officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are continuing to monitor the situation.

Flooding states of emergency remain in place for Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes.

