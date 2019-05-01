Protesters in Peterborough recognize May Day in Confederation Park

While hundreds of thousands of union members and labour activists rallied around the world to mark May Day, a different kind of rally was held in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Close to 125 people gathered in Confederation Park to protest cuts by the provincial government.

“Stop Doug Ford, stop Doug Ford,” chanted the crowd on a cool, cloudy Wednesday.

“When you’re unhappy with the government, it’s important to remind them why you’re unhappy, particularly in this case when I don’t remember this government campaigning on these kinds of cuts,” said Sue Ditta of the Electric City Cultural Council.

Examples include cuts to health care and education.

“We’re seeing a lot of money going towards things like cancelling cap and trade and cancelling wind farms that are already paid for and funding changes to beer store rules when money should be spent on things that really matter,” said protester Heather Hill, holding her dark umbrella against the threat of rain.

Since 60 per cent of Ontarians didn’t vote for Ford, some protesters say he has no right to make decisions that affect the majority.

“For example, public health care is being cut, yet at the same time, this government is trying to empty the hallways of hospitals. Well, those two things don’t make sense together,” said protester Jacqueline Powell.

