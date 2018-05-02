2 demonstrators at Halifax May Day rally arrested for breach of the peace

Two demonstrators taking part in a May Day rally were arrested by Halifax police on Tuesday evening.

According to Halifax Regional Police, about 40 protesters who were part of the the Smiling Goat May Day Contingent were walking down the middle of Gottingen Street at around 6:20 p.m.

“Police requested the group which included young children, to move to the sidewalk as it was a safety and traffic concern,” said Staff Sgt. Stephanie Carlisle in a news release.

“Some members of the group complied with the police request but several declined to move to the sidewalk.”

Two of the demonstrators were arrested for breach of the peace, and released from custody a short time later.

The rally was organized in support of workers of the Smiling Goat coffee shop, where workers have alleged the chain’s owner has not been paying them.

According to rally organizers, the employer has since agreed to a payment plan for workers from the two unionized locations but those from the four locations that do not have their union certification yet “remain with little guarantee of pay.”