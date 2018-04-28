Quebecers call for change at International Workers’ Day march

With International Workers’ Day just around the corner, thousands of Quebecers came out Saturday to march for workers’ rights.

The march kicked off at 1 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal and ended near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge at Parc des Faubourgs.

Organized by several unions and community groups including the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) and the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), the theme of this year’s march was “Prendre le parti des travailleurs et travailleuses” or side with the workers.

“We have a message for the government,” Christian Daigle, president of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ), told Global News. “All the political parties need to side with the workers, not the corporations.”

Also known as May Day and typically celebrated on May 1, International Workers Day originated in the U.S. in the late 1800s, as workers came together to fight for an eight-hour workday, and better overall working conditions.

Organizers say it’s important to keep the movement alive because there is still work to do, and with provincial elections only a few months away, the hope was to give workers a voice.

Several issues were brought to the forefront with protesters urging the future government to consider building a more just and equitable society by raising the minimum wage.

“We are walking today for the $15 an hour, it is very important for the workers to get this minimum wage,” said Daigle, adding that the move would benefit the Quebec economy as a whole.

The FTQ for its part claims thousands of workers have trouble making ends meet and that they deserve a fair and decent wage.

Another issue on the table was the need for better work-life balance.

Louise Chabot, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), reminded the crowd gathered at Parc des Faubourgs, that recent government austerity measures had worsened overall working conditions, particularly for women.

“We demand a re-investment in public services and social programs to put an end to the impoverishment of women,” she clamoured.

The sentiment was echoed by CSN president Jacques Létourneau who said a “massive re-investment” was needed to ensure those who offer services can do their jobs under satisfactory conditions while being exempt from unreasonable workloads.

Other issues put forth during Saturday’s rally included a call to end tax havens and the need for a transition to a green economy, based on renewable energy and sustainable development.

April 28 is also a day set aside to remember those who have been injured, or died, while at work. Some wore black ribbons to mark the occasion and a minute of silence was observed by all in attendance.