Crime
May 1, 2019 3:47 pm

Collingwood family threatened with gun in Grey Highlands, OPP say

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP say a man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a family with a gun in Grey Highlands.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

A Collingwood family of four that was on a walk in the Grey Highlands was allegedly threatened by a man who fired gunshots overhead on Sunday morning, according to OPP.

A 46-year-old man was later arrested and charged with the careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and breaching firearms regulation.

Police say the family, which included two children, was on a family-owned, rural piece of land on South Line A and was reportedly threatened by a neighbouring resident, who accused them of trespassing before firing several gunshots.

According to officers, the family returned to their vehicle and called the police. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, Joseph Fundytus, is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on May 16.

Report an error
Collingwood Crime
Collingwood family
Collingwood gun crime
Crime
Grey Highlands
Grey Highlands crime
Grey Highlands gun crime
Ontario gun crime
OPP
OPP Grey Highlands

